Car reportedly off roadway, into pond...

Car reportedly off roadway, into pond by Harloff Road near Thruway

The NY Thruway reported to dispatch that someone spotted a car off the roadway into a pond in the area of 3323 Harloff Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia fire is dispatched.

