BOCES students given something to bra...

BOCES students given something to brag about: working for NASA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

Getting to work on parts that NASA will actually use on the International Space Station is definitely something to brag about, said Dominick Brown, a senior at Batavia High School and a student in BOCES precision machinery program. Brown and about a dozen other students are part of a program begun this year at BOCES by teacher Tim Gleba, who persisted in his pursuit last year to get Batavia's machine shop course accepted into NASA's HUNCH program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist 47 min Night Heat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Ghetto assed names in the news 3 hr Your Name Here 9
My 500 pound wife 21 hr Lief Coach 1
Poll Has any one seen Girls that make Porn in Buffalo (Sep '08) Wed Villie 14
Where do the Buffalo Outlaws hang out? (Oct '09) Wed Dupree deArc 69
Does anyone know anything about Vinny Mardino? Wed Needtoknow 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC