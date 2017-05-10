Bill Farmer sees decade-long vision for Creekside Inn finally coming into focus
A group of writers and photographers, mostly food and wine critics from Monroe County, were in Le Roy last night to be the first to experience Farmer's Creekside Inn. Ten years have passed since Bill Farmer, chairman of Catenary Construction in Rochester and a specialist in historical preservation of concrete and masonry buildings, saw the Creekside in for the first time.
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Gorzynski
|33 min
|Fingers
|1
|Ghetto assed names in the news
|2 hr
|Wanda Siskovich
|10
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|things have change
|95
|Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|My 500 pound wife
|Wed
|Lief Coach
|1
|Has any one seen Girls that make Porn in Buffalo (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Villie
|14
