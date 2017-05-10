Bill Farmer sees decade-long vision f...

Bill Farmer sees decade-long vision for Creekside Inn finally coming into focus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Batavian

A group of writers and photographers, mostly food and wine critics from Monroe County, were in Le Roy last night to be the first to experience Farmer's Creekside Inn. Ten years have passed since Bill Farmer, chairman of Catenary Construction in Rochester and a specialist in historical preservation of concrete and masonry buildings, saw the Creekside in for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Gorzynski 33 min Fingers 1
Ghetto assed names in the news 2 hr Wanda Siskovich 10
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 3 hr things have change 95
Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist 3 hr Buck Rohde 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
My 500 pound wife Wed Lief Coach 1
Poll Has any one seen Girls that make Porn in Buffalo (Sep '08) Wed Villie 14
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC