BHS Coach Buddy Brasky holds Basketball Training Camp in Batavia this summer

Brasky will be joined by: skills instructor Tim Sullivan; Tom Redband, girls varsity coach at Elba High School; Matt Shay, boys varsity coach at Pembroke High School; Billy Truitt, former Division 1 and professional basketball player; and Bill Pitcher, longtime area basketball player and coach. Tuesday/Thursday/Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for boys in grades 7 and 8, and girls in grades 7-college.

