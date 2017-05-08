Batavia to host regional plastic scale model show May 19 & 20

NOREASTCON 46, a scale model show and contest, will take place on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th at the Quality Inn, 8250 Park Road in Batavia, NY. NOREASTCON 46 will be co-hosted by the "Buffcon Boys" of Buffalo and the "Roc City Scale Modelers" of Rochester...both chapters of the International Plastic Modelers Society .

