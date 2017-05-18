Batavia to apply for Downtown Revital...

Batavia to apply for Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Thursday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the second round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, DRI, on Tuesday, investing $100 million into 10 additional downtown neighborhoods across the state. Batavia's Economic Development coordinator Julie Pacette said the City of Batavia will be applying for the grant again this year.

