Batavia Peace Garden Foundation annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser is May 25
The Batavia Peace Garden Fundraising Committee, in photo above, is planning the Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th, at Resurrection Church Hall, located at 18 Ellicott St., Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|13 min
|judy
|3
|Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY...
|23 min
|JMC
|20
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|33 min
|Impala
|9
|Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes election yea...
|2 hr
|Your Name Here
|3
|I'm back
|19 hr
|Tbird19482
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Does anybody besides " LIFE COACH" care if I am... (Dec '09)
|May 2
|YOUapostropheRE
|18
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC