Batavia Area Jaycees to host premiere 'Tap Batavia' on June 10, tickets $35 in advance
The premiere of the Batavia Area Jaycees' Tap Batavia will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 . This is a roving fundraiser and a portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to Genesee Cancer Assistance to support local residents battling cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|mexico
|21,015
|Ontario senior may have to sell Florida home af...
|3 hr
|Donald
|2
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|4 hr
|blue oval
|3
|Where do the Buffalo Outlaws hang out? (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Black and White
|67
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|Mon
|JBaller23
|14
|Upstate NY's first 'sour' brewery coming to Bat...
|May 6
|brownjohn
|5
|America is great when policy is congruent with ...
|May 6
|o0O0o0O0o
|7
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC