Batavia Area Jaycees to host premiere...

Batavia Area Jaycees to host premiere 'Tap Batavia' on June 10, tickets $35 in advance

The premiere of the Batavia Area Jaycees' Tap Batavia will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 . This is a roving fundraiser and a portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to Genesee Cancer Assistance to support local residents battling cancer.

