Australian overstays visa by 90 minut...

Australian overstays visa by 90 minutes, now stuck in federal jail in Upstate NY

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

By the Australian's estimates, that's the amount of time he overstayed his visa and why he's now in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Batavia. Reid, 26, in jail since his arrest at the Peace Bridge two weeks ago, is at the center of a story attracting headlines here and in Australia and casting yet another spotlight on U.S. immigration practices his family and girlfriend suggest are heavy-handed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 38 min thorium 21,011
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. 3 hr JBaller23 14
Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach? 21 hr Lief Coach 2
News Upstate NY's first 'sour' brewery coming to Bat... Sat brownjohn 5
America is great when policy is congruent with ... Sat o0O0o0O0o 7
Has Tbird ever been on Jerry Springer? Fri Life Coach 1
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Fri Horny asf 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC