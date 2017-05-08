Australian overstays visa by 90 minutes, now stuck in federal jail in Upstate NY
By the Australian's estimates, that's the amount of time he overstayed his visa and why he's now in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Batavia. Reid, 26, in jail since his arrest at the Peace Bridge two weeks ago, is at the center of a story attracting headlines here and in Australia and casting yet another spotlight on U.S. immigration practices his family and girlfriend suggest are heavy-handed.
