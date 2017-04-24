Working barn fire reported on Oak Orchard Road, Batavia
A working barn fire is reported at 7736 Oak Orchard Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding, along with mutual aid from Oakfield, Stafford, East Pembroke and the Alexander Fast Team.
