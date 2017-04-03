Volunteers serve up nearly 900 Spaghetti dinners to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance

Karen Rolland, Joe Gerace's daughter, and Dave Chase serve up a plate of spaghetti on Thursday evening during the annual Joe Gerace Spaghetti Dinner, held at the Accession Parish Hall in Batavia. This was the first dinner, which is a fundraiser for Genesee Cancer Assistance, held since Gerace passed in November at age 80. "I think he would be overwhelmed by the beautiful job they've done," She said.

