Village of Bergen to offer tax break on home improvements
Homeowners in the Village of Bergen may soon be eligible for the same kind of property tax relief on home improvements available now in the City of Batavia and Village of Le Roy. The tax exemption program works much like the PILOTs awarded to some business expansions by Genesee County Economic Development Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|8 hr
|bloody well right
|31
|We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel
|8 hr
|Fixed Pheonix
|19
|Frank A. Sedita III should be removed as state ...
|8 hr
|booger
|3
|Fracking warms your globe four times faster
|Thu
|eminent domain
|1
|Cops spewing fake news at press conferences
|Thu
|Rigged Biggley
|2
|N. Korea warns of "super mighty" premature ejac...
|Thu
|Rigged Biggley
|3
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|Thu
|FUMonsanto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC