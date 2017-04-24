Two Batavia CTE students selected to attend State FFA Convention
Submitted photo: Batavia CTE Center FFA members, from left: Alex Morales , Rebecca Meyers , MacKenzie Fox , Melissa Keller , Tracy Rudgers , Stella Glosser , Cherie Glosser , Rebecca Semmel , Elizabeth Jurs , Allison Pajda , Rachel Smith , and Tyler Curbelo . Two Batavia Career and Technical Education Center students will be representing the Western Region at the New York State FFA Convention in Leadership Development Events on May 11-13 at the State University of New York at Morrisville.
Read more at The Batavian.
