Subway robber sent to state prison
It didn't take police long to locate a robbery suspect last night, with the help of tracking by a Sheriff's K-9, after a man went into the Subway on East Main Street, Batavia, and demanded money. A Batavia resident who robbed a Subway restaurant on East Main Street in January and was tracked down by K-9 Destro will spend at least two years in state prison.
