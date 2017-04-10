State Police release information on l...

State Police release information on local cold case homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

Every Tuesday, Troop A, State Police, put out a press release on an unsolved crime, a cold case. Today's release is about a Cheektowaga woman who's body was found in Darien: Cold Case Tuesday: The New York State Police in Batavia continue to investigate the 39-year-old murder of Jessica Rose Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + 1 hr JeffDavison 3
59 tomahawk missles and not one pothole on the ... 1 hr Vrill 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Haley 20,949
Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor... 3 hr Haley 3
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) 5 hr B and B 42
trumps doing what that nasty biglip wouldn't Apr 9 white china 1
Correcting fake news about the "deep state". Apr 9 china white 14
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC