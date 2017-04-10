State Police release information on local cold case homicide
Every Tuesday, Troop A, State Police, put out a press release on an unsolved crime, a cold case. Today's release is about a Cheektowaga woman who's body was found in Darien: Cold Case Tuesday: The New York State Police in Batavia continue to investigate the 39-year-old murder of Jessica Rose Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|1 hr
|JeffDavison
|3
|59 tomahawk missles and not one pothole on the ...
|1 hr
|Vrill
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor...
|3 hr
|Haley
|3
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|B and B
|42
|trumps doing what that nasty biglip wouldn't
|Apr 9
|white china
|1
|Correcting fake news about the "deep state".
|Apr 9
|china white
|14
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC