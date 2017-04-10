Starting today, Downtown Batavia once...

Starting today, Downtown Batavia once again has a shoe store

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

When you step into the new Batavia Bootery, the experience will be top rate and you will find only quality shoes in stock, say proprietors David Howe and Don Brown. The new shoe store at 210 E. Main St. is a joint venture between Charles Men's Shop and local shoe factory p.w. minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi... 7 hr Shooticas Doomed 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 20 hr Buck Rohde 160
59 tomahawk missles and not one pothole on the ... 21 hr china white 2
trumps doing what that nasty biglip wouldn't Apr 9 white china 1
Correcting fake news about the "deep state". Apr 9 china white 14
Republicans are being decieved. Apr 7 white china 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC