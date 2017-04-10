Starting today, Downtown Batavia once again has a shoe store
When you step into the new Batavia Bootery, the experience will be top rate and you will find only quality shoes in stock, say proprietors David Howe and Don Brown. The new shoe store at 210 E. Main St. is a joint venture between Charles Men's Shop and local shoe factory p.w. minor.
