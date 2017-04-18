St. Joe's Mammoth Indoor Garage Sale ...

St. Joe's Mammoth Indoor Garage Sale is this Saturday

St. Joe's Mammoth Garage Sale -- billed as the largest of its kind in Western New York -- will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 22 at St. Joseph School. It is located in the City of Batavia at 2 Summit St. -- on the corner of East Main Street and Summit Street.

