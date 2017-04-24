Smokes stolen from Family Dollar, sus...

Smokes stolen from Family Dollar, suspect allegedly flees in red Camaro

A larceny of cigarettes was just reported at the Family Dollar store on East Main Street in Batavia. The suspect left in a red Camaro and is now heading east on Clinton Street.

