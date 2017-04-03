Serious injury accident reported at R...

Serious injury accident reported at Route 98 and Stroh Road, Alexander

A serious injury accident is reported at the intersection of Route 98 and Stroh Road. Alexander Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

