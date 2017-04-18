Schumer uses stop in Bergen to raise concerns about rail safety and trade with Canada
He's concerned about volatile sweet light crude oil being shipped from North Dakota by CSX on lines that pass through many populated upstate communities, such as Bergen, and he's ready to get tough with Canada over new barriers to imports of dairy products from WNY. He also answered questions about a potential wall along the border with Mexico, President Donald J. Trump's tax returns, immigration and high-speed rail.
