Police responding to reports of youths throwing bricks at cars on Lehigh Avenue
Police received reports of possible youths dropping bricks or throwing bricks from the train track overpass on Lehigh Avenue, Batavia. Units responded and two individuals have been spotted and police are trying to catch them as they move along the train tracks.
