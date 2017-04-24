Planned DePaul complex on East Main draws speakers, pro and con
A plan to build apartment complexes on East Main Street drew a full house to Monday's City Council meeting, but the project, aimed at people in vulnerable populations, got mixed reviews from the 23 speakers. The City Council was being asked to move forward a resolution to rezone the properties at 661, 665 and 679 East Main St. Most of the location is a former State Police barracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|7 hr
|Life Coach
|7
|Buffalo NY has so many primates
|10 hr
|Stewart
|2
|Did Tbird defect to North Korea?
|21 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|Mon
|china white
|4
|Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY...
|Sun
|Silva
|17
|mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11)
|Apr 22
|nikki stone
|56
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|Apr 22
|Trump is good dead
|38
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC