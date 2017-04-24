Planned DePaul complex on East Main d...

Planned DePaul complex on East Main draws speakers, pro and con

A plan to build apartment complexes on East Main Street drew a full house to Monday's City Council meeting, but the project, aimed at people in vulnerable populations, got mixed reviews from the 23 speakers. The City Council was being asked to move forward a resolution to rezone the properties at 661, 665 and 679 East Main St. Most of the location is a former State Police barracks.

