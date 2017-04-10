Photos: First Rotary Club meat raffle

Photos: First Rotary Club meat raffle

The Batavia Rotary Club hosted its first meat auction Friday night at the social hall of Accession Parish on Swan Street in Batavia. About 300 people turned out, bringing their own snacks and meals, eligible for a cup of free beer with their entry ticket, and the chance to win packages of meat, from hamburger to bacon and steaks to shrimp.

