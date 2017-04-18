Photos: Earth Day at DeWitt Recreatio...

Photos: Earth Day at DeWitt Recreation Area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

Volunteers of all ages came out to DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia today to help clean the park and participate in various learning activities. One of the activities was an "emerald ash borer game," where several children were emerald ash borers, two were volunteers and one was a park ranger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic 1 hr china white 4
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... 10 hr Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Sat nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Sat Trump is good dead 38
We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel Apr 21 Fixed Pheonix 19
Frank A. Sedita III should be removed as state ... Apr 21 booger 3
Fracking warms your globe four times faster Apr 20 eminent domain 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC