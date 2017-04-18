Photos: Earth Day at DeWitt Recreation Area
Volunteers of all ages came out to DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia today to help clean the park and participate in various learning activities. One of the activities was an "emerald ash borer game," where several children were emerald ash borers, two were volunteers and one was a park ranger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|1 hr
|china white
|4
|Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY...
|10 hr
|Silva
|17
|mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11)
|Sat
|nikki stone
|56
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|Sat
|Trump is good dead
|38
|We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel
|Apr 21
|Fixed Pheonix
|19
|Frank A. Sedita III should be removed as state ...
|Apr 21
|booger
|3
|Fracking warms your globe four times faster
|Apr 20
|eminent domain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC