Photos: BID honors local business and volunteers at annual breakfast
The Business Improvement District held its annual meeting and awards breakfast this morning at City Church's Generations Hall on Cedar Street, Batavia. The Spirit of Downtown Award was given this year to Steve Hawley and his downtown business, The Insurance Center.
