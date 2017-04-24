New Family Yoga class is free at Corf...

New Family Yoga class is free at Corfu Free Library

Friday Apr 28

The benefits of Yoga include increased flexibility, improved muscle strength and tone, cardio and circulatory health as well as improved energy and vitality. Now some of these benefits can be experienced by taking the new Family Yoga class at the Corfu Free Library .

