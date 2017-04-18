Mercy EMS planning to build new, larger facility north of the Thruway off Route 98

Mercy EMS is finding its current ambulance staging area at St. Jerome's on Bank Street a little cramped and not conducive to keeping ambulances ready to roll in all kinds of weather, so it's planning a new 11,500 square foot facility off Route 98, just north of the Thruway, in the Town of Batavia. The new facility will cost about $2 million and the site plan was reviewed and recommended for approval last night by the County Planning Board.

