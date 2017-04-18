Mercy EMS planning to build new, larg...

Mercy EMS planning to build new, larger facility north of the Thruway off Route 98

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Batavian

Mercy EMS is finding its current ambulance staging area at St. Jerome's on Bank Street a little cramped and not conducive to keeping ambulances ready to roll in all kinds of weather, so it's planning a new 11,500 square foot facility off Route 98, just north of the Thruway, in the Town of Batavia. The new facility will cost about $2 million and the site plan was reviewed and recommended for approval last night by the County Planning Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. 4 hr MasterBeats 10
white china sux farmers auf 4 hr nah nah nah nah 1
Exercise your right to shoot down chemtrail planes 7 hr defendagainstcops 1
white china's face is booked 7 hr OReilly 1
Monsanto factory worker taints GMO's with blood... 8 hr fake news or is it 1
facebook is fking trash 8 hr invincible 3
Jail ssues are white chinas needs. 9 hr Real News 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC