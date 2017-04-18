Mercy EMS planning to build new, larger facility north of the Thruway off Route 98
Mercy EMS is finding its current ambulance staging area at St. Jerome's on Bank Street a little cramped and not conducive to keeping ambulances ready to roll in all kinds of weather, so it's planning a new 11,500 square foot facility off Route 98, just north of the Thruway, in the Town of Batavia. The new facility will cost about $2 million and the site plan was reviewed and recommended for approval last night by the County Planning Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|4 hr
|MasterBeats
|10
|white china sux farmers auf
|4 hr
|nah nah nah nah
|1
|Exercise your right to shoot down chemtrail planes
|7 hr
|defendagainstcops
|1
|white china's face is booked
|7 hr
|OReilly
|1
|Monsanto factory worker taints GMO's with blood...
|8 hr
|fake news or is it
|1
|facebook is fking trash
|8 hr
|invincible
|3
|Jail ssues are white chinas needs.
|9 hr
|Real News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC