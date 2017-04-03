Local Drug Task Force announced a pair of arrests

Jacob J. Russell , 21, of Walkers Corners Road, Byron, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, unlicensed growing of cannabis, unlawful possession of marijuana. Russell was arrested Friday on a warrant by the Local Drug Task Force.

