Law and Order: Woman accused of bringing suboxone into jail
Elizabeth Ann Hicks , 34, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband 1st, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and possession of a hypodermic instrument. Hicks was allegedly found in possession of a needle and syringe with suboxone while being booked on an unrelated charge.
