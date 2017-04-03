Law and Order: Pavilion man accused of driving car into building at high school
Stephen Everett Pike , 20, of Big Tree Road, Pavilion, is charged with criminal mischief 4th degree. Pike is accused of driving recklessly in the parking lot of Pavilion High School at 11:30 p.m., March 11, causing his vehicle to strike the building causing damage .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Correcting fake news about the "deep state".
|3 hr
|Vril Aryan
|13
|Republicans are being decieved.
|15 hr
|white china
|2
|Hystorical day made by drama queens.
|15 hr
|white china
|4
|farmers sux
|Thu
|i pay my taxes
|1
|Two more certified to detect drugged drivers
|Thu
|LoL
|19
|CIA & FBI collusion with the Kremlin is probable
|Thu
|sayitdontsprayit
|4
|Spiritual implications with the state of affairs.
|Apr 5
|Stazi Ozburn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC