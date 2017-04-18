Law and Order: Ellicott Street reside...

Law and Order: Ellicott Street resident allegedly borrowed more than 400 DVDs, then pawned them

Julie Ann Stymus , 41, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with misapplication of property. She was arrested at 1:52 p.m. on April 19 on Veterans Memorial Drive.

