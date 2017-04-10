Law and Order: Bethany man accused of spitting on, kicking a police officer
Sath Paul Dhanda , 37, of Clapsaddle Road, Bethany, is charged with two counts of obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt second and two counts of harassment 2nd. Dhanda allegedly violated an order of protection.
#1 10 hrs ago
And look at the pukes that think Emily J. Walker has to harsh of a punishment. Go eat sht, she is a complete loser. Look her up. Looks to me her detective buddy didn't protect her this time.
#2 9 hrs ago
No more riding around with her detective buddy, that loves to harass people.
