Law and Order: Bethany man accused of...

Law and Order: Bethany man accused of spitting on, kicking a police officer

There are 2 comments on the The Batavian story from Friday, titled Law and Order: Bethany man accused of spitting on, kicking a police officer.

Sath Paul Dhanda , 37, of Clapsaddle Road, Bethany, is charged with two counts of obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt second and two counts of harassment 2nd. Dhanda allegedly violated an order of protection.

china white

North Chili, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
And look at the pukes that think Emily J. Walker has to harsh of a punishment. Go eat sht, she is a complete loser. Look her up. Looks to me her detective buddy didn't protect her this time.
china white

North Chili, NY

#2 9 hrs ago
No more riding around with her detective buddy, that loves to harass people.
