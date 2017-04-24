Hawley knocks governor for continued funding of SAFE Act
Assemblyman Steve Hawley is criticizing the governor for not including $4.6 million in SAFE Act funding within the 154 items he vetoed late last week. The funding has yet to be used because the SAFE Act was enacted four years ago, and those funds could be used more appropriately to rebuild infrastructure and fund schools in Western New York.
