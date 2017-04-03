Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly selling crack in the city,...
Leonard E. "L.B." Aguayo is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. It is alleged that on Feb. 11 in the City of Batavia that Aguayo knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- crack cocaine -- with the intent to sell it, a Class B felony.
