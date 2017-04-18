Girls fastpitch softball is back in Batavia
After running teams for a couple of years in Byron-Bergen, Stan Kaus and Matt Landers got to talking last year about getting more girls involved in fastpitch softball and bringing the teams back to Batavia. "After last year we decided there are more girls inBataviaa who want to play softball, so we kind of looked at each other and said, 'are you sure you want to go bigger,' and we said, 'as long as the parents step up and help,'" Kaus said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|2 hr
|JBaller23
|13
|Does Night Heat have a toupee ?
|3 hr
|The truth
|1
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|4 hr
|china white
|4
|Is Tbird in rehab?
|6 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY...
|13 hr
|Silva
|17
|mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11)
|Sat
|nikki stone
|56
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|Sat
|Trump is good dead
|38
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC