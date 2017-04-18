Girls fastpitch softball is back in B...

Girls fastpitch softball is back in Batavia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

After running teams for a couple of years in Byron-Bergen, Stan Kaus and Matt Landers got to talking last year about getting more girls involved in fastpitch softball and bringing the teams back to Batavia. "After last year we decided there are more girls inBataviaa who want to play softball, so we kind of looked at each other and said, 'are you sure you want to go bigger,' and we said, 'as long as the parents step up and help,'" Kaus said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. 2 hr JBaller23 13
Does Night Heat have a toupee ? 3 hr The truth 1
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic 4 hr china white 4
Is Tbird in rehab? 6 hr Life Coach 1
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... 13 hr Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Sat nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Sat Trump is good dead 38
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC