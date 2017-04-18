Girls fastpitch softball is back in Batavia

After running teams for a couple of years in Byron-Bergen, Stan Kaus and Matt Landers got to talking last year about getting more girls involved in fastpitch softball and bringing the teams back to Batavia. "After last year we decided there are more girls inBataviaa who want to play softball, so we kind of looked at each other and said, 'are you sure you want to go bigger,' and we said, 'as long as the parents step up and help,'" Kaus said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.