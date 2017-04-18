German Shepherd puppy, 'Roamer,' missing in area of sandwash, DeWitt

German Shepherd puppy, 'Roamer,' miss...

Yesterday, as Don Mengs was leaving the Country Maxx store on East Main Street, Batavia, an English bulldog pushed open the door of a van and charged his two German Shepherd puppies. One of the puppies, Roamer, slipped from his splitter and collar and ran south into the woods and area of the quarry behind the store.

