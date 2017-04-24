GC Youth Court will celebrate Law Day...

GC Youth Court will celebrate Law Day May 2 at Old Courthouse

Calling all eighth-11th graders in Genesee County and any other individuals interested in Youth Court! On May 2, Genesee County Youth Court will be celebrating Law Day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Old Court House to show the community how our court operates. Applications and brochures will be available along with program staff to answer questions for anyone who is interested in joining.

