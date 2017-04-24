GC Youth Court will celebrate Law Day May 2 at Old Courthouse
Calling all eighth-11th graders in Genesee County and any other individuals interested in Youth Court! On May 2, Genesee County Youth Court will be celebrating Law Day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Old Court House to show the community how our court operates. Applications and brochures will be available along with program staff to answer questions for anyone who is interested in joining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 min
|Postman7
|20,984
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|1 hr
|T Burt Sains
|8
|Has Tbird ever panhandled?
|1 hr
|T Burt Sains
|2
|Does Tbird still use My Space?
|2 hr
|T Burt Sains
|10
|Buffalo NY has so many primates
|3 hr
|Stewart
|6
|Liberal bloggers list retired Buffalo Police of... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Shana
|125
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Old Figure Skater
|382
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC