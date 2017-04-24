GC Business Education Alliance hosts ...

GC Business Education Alliance hosts annual Spring Breakfast May 19...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Business Education Alliance will host its annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 a.m. at Terry Hills Banquet. "We will be highlighting job shadows and WNY Tech Academy and discussing how business and school collaboration has impacted our students and programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY has so many primates 6 hr Heyhey 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic Apr 24 china white 4
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... Apr 23 Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Apr 22 nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Apr 22 Trump is good dead 38
We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel Apr 21 Fixed Pheonix 19
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC