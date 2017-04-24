GC Business Education Alliance hosts annual Spring Breakfast May 19...
The Genesee County Business Education Alliance will host its annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 a.m. at Terry Hills Banquet. "We will be highlighting job shadows and WNY Tech Academy and discussing how business and school collaboration has impacted our students and programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
