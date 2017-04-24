Garden Brothers Circus performances -...

Garden Brothers Circus performances -- with elephants -- this afternoon and evening at Falleti Arena

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

A family tradition for more than 100 years comes to Batavia today -- the Garden Brothers Circus. This is your last chance to see this circus in Batavia with live elephants! Plus there will be elephant rides, camel rides and pony rides and a Kids' Fun Zone one hour before the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY has so many primates 1 hr Monk 1
Obamacare a failure (Apr '11) 1 hr Life Coach 126
Can Tbird ride a uni cycle? 1 hr Lumpy O 2
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic Mon china white 4
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... Sun Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Apr 22 nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Apr 22 Trump is good dead 38
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC