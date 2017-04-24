Drug Take Back Day is Saturday -- fis...

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday -- fish and frogs thank you in advance

Most of this information is from Katherine Bunting-Howarth, New York Sea Grant associate director, Cornell University, the rest is from GLOW Solid Waste: Twice a year New York residents can take their unused pharmaceuticals back to collection sites statewide -- "no questions asked." It's part of the National Presecription Drug Take Back Day.

