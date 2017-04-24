'DREAM of America' photography exhibi...

'DREAM of America' photography exhibit of North Country...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

GO ART! will present a collection of photographs depicting the lives and sacrifices of Latino workers in this country along the U.S.-Mexican border and the families they left behind in Mexico in a special exhibit next month. "DREAM of America: Separation & Sacrifice in the Lives of North Country Latino Immigrants" is the title of the collection by Lisa Catalfamo-Flores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberal bloggers list retired Buffalo Police of... (Apr '10) 23 min Shana 125
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Ilg17 20,979
Buffalo NY has so many primates 6 hr Stewart 4
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic Apr 24 china white 4
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... Apr 23 Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Apr 22 nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Apr 22 Trump is good dead 38
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC