Constituents calling on Collins for more communication and Collins says he does communicate
Patricia Dieck, a resident of Batavia, is worried about maintaining health care coverage for her family, which is one reason she was participating in a protest on East Main Street this morning, across the street where Rep. Chris Collins was meeting with members of his "coffee club." Asked later about Dieck's concerns, Collins said the issues she raised wouldn't affect her family as New York residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wnia radio station question (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|84
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|2 hr
|JBaller23
|9
|Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor...
|20 hr
|Liiiiife Cooooaaachh
|2
|trumps doing what that nasty biglip wouldn't
|Sun
|white china
|1
|Correcting fake news about the "deep state".
|Sun
|china white
|14
|Republicans are being decieved.
|Apr 7
|white china
|2
|Hystorical day made by drama queens.
|Apr 7
|white china
|4
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC