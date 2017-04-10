Consignment shop moves from Attica to Batavia

After opening a year ago in Attica, Amanda Dixon decided her consignment shop, Second Hand Heave n, might get more business in the bigger city of Batavia, so she's opened her doors at 315 Ellicott St. The shop offers a wide range of used items for sale, from furniture and household items to clothing and toys, as well as art, books and DVDs.

