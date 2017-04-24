City's new chief happy with his decision to come to Batavia
At the end of seven days on the job, City Fire's new chief Stefano Napolitano said he likes what he sees -- he likes what he sees of the City of Batavia and he thinks the local fire department is filled with good people from the rank and file up to the line officers. "This city is very well served by the men and women of this department," Napolitano said.
