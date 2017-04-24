City's new chief happy with his decis...

City's new chief happy with his decision to come to Batavia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

At the end of seven days on the job, City Fire's new chief Stefano Napolitano said he likes what he sees -- he likes what he sees of the City of Batavia and he thinks the local fire department is filled with good people from the rank and file up to the line officers. "This city is very well served by the men and women of this department," Napolitano said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY has so many primates 50 min Heyhey 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic Apr 24 china white 4
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... Apr 23 Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Apr 22 nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Apr 22 Trump is good dead 38
We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel Apr 21 Fixed Pheonix 19
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC