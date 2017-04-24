City of Batavia named one of the nati...

City of Batavia named one of the nation's healthiest companies

For the second consecutive year, the City of Batavia is proud to announce national award recognition as one of the Healthiest Companies in America by Interactive Health, a national leader known for its personalized wellness solutions. The City is one of 156 companies across the country being recognized for helping employees make significant and sometimes life-saving changes to improve their health.

