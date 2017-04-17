City manager's letter indicates that Mall Merchants Association's funds have run dry
There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Friday Apr 14, titled City manager's letter indicates that Mall Merchants Association's funds have run dry. In it, The Batavian reports that:
That's the view of City Manager Jason Molino, who, in a letter dated April 10, 2017 and obtained by The Batavian in a FOIL request, indicated to the president of the Mall Merchants Association that the group has run out of money. "Aside from prior year concerns, the Association's cash position for the current fiscal year is at a deficit," Molino wrote.
#1 Yesterday
level that sht hole. The city and that Molino are stupid as sht.
