Bids open for some demo work in STAMP...

Bids open for some demo work in STAMP project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Economic Development Center today announced a new round of bids for site work at STAMP have been released. A legal notice announcing the bids were published on April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 46 min Buck Rohde 160
59 tomahawk missles and not one pothole on the ... 1 hr china white 2
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + 6 hr JeffDavison 3
trumps doing what that nasty biglip wouldn't Apr 9 white china 1
Correcting fake news about the "deep state". Apr 9 china white 14
Republicans are being decieved. Apr 7 white china 2
Hystorical day made by drama queens. Apr 7 white china 4
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC