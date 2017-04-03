BID announces annual awards breakfast

Annual Meeting & Awards Breakfasta Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District Management Association, Inc. The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District will hold its Annual Meeting & Awards Breakfast on Friday, April 21st from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM . At City Church Generation Center, 15 Center Street, Batavia, NY.

