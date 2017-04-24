Batavia woman charged with bringing needle into jail
A Batavia woman was charged with promoting prison contraband Friday afternoon after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies report that she tried to introduce a hypodermic needle filled with Suboxone into the jail. Elizabeth Ann Hicks, 34, of Jackson Street, was charged with first degree promotion of prison contraband, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Tbird defect to North Korea?
|7 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|10 hr
|Mad Dog
|6
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|Lief Coach
|161
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|Mon
|china white
|4
|Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY...
|Sun
|Silva
|17
|mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11)
|Apr 22
|nikki stone
|56
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|Apr 22
|Trump is good dead
|38
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC