Batavia woman charged with bringing needle into jail

A Batavia woman was charged with promoting prison contraband Friday afternoon after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies report that she tried to introduce a hypodermic needle filled with Suboxone into the jail. Elizabeth Ann Hicks, 34, of Jackson Street, was charged with first degree promotion of prison contraband, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

