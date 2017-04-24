Batavia woman charged with bringing n...

Batavia woman charged with bringing needle into jail

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A Batavia woman was charged with promoting prison contraband Friday afternoon after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies report that she tried to introduce a hypodermic needle filled with Suboxone into the jail. Elizabeth Ann Hicks, 34, of Jackson Street, was charged with first degree promotion of prison contraband, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Tbird defect to North Korea? 7 hr Life Coach 1
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack 10 hr Mad Dog 6
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 10 hr Lief Coach 161
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic Mon china white 4
Excerpt from testimony of Andy Pero of Roch. NY... Sun Silva 17
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) Apr 22 nikki stone 56
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. Apr 22 Trump is good dead 38
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC