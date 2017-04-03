Batavia woman accused of burglary, menacing with a knife
A Batavia woman is accused of threatening employees of a business on State Street Road with a knife after they found her in the building allegedly burglarizing the establishment. When deputies responded, Capuano was located leaving the area on a bicycle on State Street Road.
